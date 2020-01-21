Western Cape Government Health (WCGH) condemned the incidents which took place on Sunday.
The first incident occurred at 4.40am in De La Rey Street, Ravensmead. An ambulance was transporting a patient to Tygerberg Hospital when it was stoned. “The vehicle’s windscreen was shattered completely, which also injured a female paramedic’s eye,” said EMS communications officer Deanna Bessick.
The other incident took place in Atlantis at about 10.35pm when EMS personnel were robbed of their belongings while treating a patient. According to Bessick, no major injuries were reported in this case.
Bessick added that 26 EMS-related incidents were reported last year.