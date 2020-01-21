EMS personnel robbed, stoned in two separate attacks









EMS personnel were offered counselling after an attack on an ambulance vehicle and in a separate incident the robbing of paramedics while conducting their duties. File picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency (ANA) Cape Town - Emergency Medical Services (EMS) personnel were offered counselling after an attack on an ambulance vehicle and in a separate incident the robbing of paramedics while conducting their duties. Western Cape Government Health (WCGH) condemned the incidents which took place on Sunday. The first incident occurred at 4.40am in De La Rey Street, Ravensmead. An ambulance was transporting a patient to Tygerberg Hospital when it was stoned. “The vehicle’s windscreen was shattered completely, which also injured a female paramedic’s eye,” said EMS communications officer Deanna Bessick. The other incident took place in Atlantis at about 10.35pm when EMS personnel were robbed of their belongings while treating a patient. According to Bessick, no major injuries were reported in this case. Bessick added that 26 EMS-related incidents were reported last year.

“Often these attacks take place in extremely vulnerable communities where emergency services are most needed.

“The WCGH urges all residents to protect EMS personnel while they are rendering this very important service,” Bessick added.

Both incidents have been reported to SAPS. Should anyone have any information on attacks of a similar nature, report it to the nearest police station.

