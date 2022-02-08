End period for public comment on 'Gas Master Plan Basecase Report' fast approaching

Cape Town - The deadline of February 15 for the public to comment on the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) “Gas Master Plan Basecase Report” is fast approaching, but local activist organisation Just Share has questioned the department’s position on whether the pursuit of significant gas development was an appropriate pathway in the first place. Once developed, the DMRE said the gas master plan document would serve as a policy instrument, providing a road map for taking strategic, political and institutional decisions to guide industry investment planning and co-ordinated implementation.

At present, South Africa’s natural gas market was at just 2.6% of the country’s total energy mix, but the department said it had the potential to completely change the economy by stimulating economic growth and job creation. “The meaningful addition of natural gas to the country’s energy mix will rejuvenate an overburdened, out-dated energy infrastructure and reduce cyclical energy shortfalls,” said the DMRE. However, Just Share climate change engagement head Robyn Hugo said the department did not outline the scientific, policy or regulatory basis for the report’s assumption that the pursuit of significant gas development was appropriate for South Africa.