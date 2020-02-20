Engen donated R2 million and 150 JoJo tanks to Gift of the Givers, which will speed up their disaster relief work.
Engen chairperson Dato Sri Syed Zainal Abidin said: “The premise on which Gift of the Givers was founded is providing unconditional humanitarian assistance despite religion, race, colour, class or geographical boundaries. The organisation resonates well with what we’d like to do as a corporate, as we intend to play a part in touching lives in communities.”
Abidin said their fuel donation would hopefully assist Gift of the Givers to deploy team members faster in an emergency. “Natural disasters are more prevalent today and less predictable, including heatwaves, droughts and floods. These disasters are expected to get worse over the decades. It’s our collective responsibility to make a sustainable impact.”
Gift of the Givers founder and chairperson Imtiaz Sooliman said the enormous value of the fuel partnership was obvious, considering the organisation’s humanitarian relief in all provinces of South Africa.