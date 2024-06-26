Engen Knockout Challenge has new Eastern Cape champions

Cape Town - This past weekend saw eBhayi FC crowned as champions of this year’s Engen Knockout Challenge for under-18 boys while Nav Galaxy won the under-20 ladies’ title. Hosted at the Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University (NMMU), 24 teams participated in the two-day tournament this past weekend. eBhayi FC and Nav Galaxy FC won the boys’ and girls’ crowns, respectively.

eBhayi FC were propelled to the top of their group with victories over Sophia Young Stars (3-1) and Maria Louw High School (4-1). After defeating Ndakeni Young Stars 3-0 in the quarter-finals, eBhayi narrowly defeated United Brothers 2-1 in the semifinals. They defeated Chippa United, the defending champions, 2-0 in the championship game. Ladies champions Nav Galaxy Ladies FC. Picture: Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix The route taken by Nav Galaxy to win the title was as remarkable. They started off with a spirited 1-0 victory over Golden Stars and then defeated Phoenix Birds Ladies FC 2-0.