Enjoy the cool weather for now Capetonians, it will be 'warm to hot' this weekend

Cape Town - February came in hot this year, with a strong temperature of 33°C and humidity of 55% on Tuesday, according to the South African Weather Service (SAWS), which continued to leave Capetonians hot and bothered after the extreme temperatures experienced over the festive season. The Cape Town weather office said people can expect cooler conditions today due to clouds, with a significant drop in temperatures and a drizzle in the morning and evening.

“On Thursday, a weak cold front is expected to pass through, therefore people should expect cloudy to partly cloudy weather conditions by the afternoon,” said the office. However, the sunny weather is back on Friday and balmy conditions will persist over the weekend, with temperatures ranging from warm to hot. Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) acting provincial head Ntombizanele Bila-Mupariwa said these warm weather conditions were typical for this time of the year in the province.

Bila-Mupariwa said the hot weather conditions resulted in a slight drop in the water levels at some water storage facilities across the province. “The Olifants/Doorn Catchment Area, located on the West Coast, has seen a significant drop, standing at 76.70% as compared to 81.65% last week, “The Gouritz River Catchment, which has had inadequate rainfall for a few years (under 40% for four years), has improved after significant rainfalls, accompanied by flooding,