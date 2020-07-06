Environmental bills open for public comment

Cape Town - The public has been invited to comment on the latest drafts of the National Environmental Management Laws Amendment (Nemla) Bill and the National Forests Amendment Bill, which are with the provinces for consideration

The chairperson of the standing committee on agriculture, environmental affairs and development planning, Andricus van der Westhuizen, said: “The purpose of the National Environmental Management Laws Amendment Bill is to amend certain provisions under the acts listed in the amendment bill related to protected areas, biodiversity, air quality, integrated coastal management, waste management and national environmental management, among others, in order to provide for clarity and textual amendments.”

Van der Westhuizen said: “The purpose of the National Forests Amendment Bill is to amend the National Forests Act, 1998 (Act 84 of 1998), to provide for clear definitions of natural forests and woodlands; to provide for public trusteeship of the nation’s forestry resources; to increase the promotion and enforcement of sustainable forest management; to increase the measures provided for in the act to control and remedy deforestation; to provide for appeals against decisions taken under delegated powers and duties; and to reinforce offences and penalties and to provide for matters connected therewith.

“All information is available on the Western Cape Provincial Parliament’s website at www.wcpp.gov.za/node/8095. All meetings of the standing committee can be viewed live by simply clicking on the link under the scheduled event on the website calendar at www.wcpp.gov.za/event-created/month/,” said Van der Westuizen.

Written or oral submissions to the committee, including full name, email address and/or contact number, can be emailed to the procedural officer, Shareen Niekerk, at [email protected] or WhatsApp a voice note to 072 060 1064.