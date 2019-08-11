Priscilla Baker

Cape Town - Environmental concerns relating to emerging pollutants will be some of the issues discussed at the 5th International Symposium on Electrochemistry, at UWC on Monday. Another key component of the conference will be the most recent advances in new battery materials and enhancing the chemical reactions involved in the process of generating and harnessing energy from sustainable sources.

The conference comes after UWC researchers voiced their concern about several pollutants threatening the wellbeing of fish species in Cape Town.

UWC spokesperson Harriet Box said antibiotics and pharmaceuticals, which were beneficial to humans and animals, often ended up in water due to their widespread use and unregulated disposal.

Professor Priscilla Baker is a senior professor at UWC and is the SA Research Chairs Initiative chair in analytical systems and processes for emerging and priority pollutants.

She also served as the chairperson of the electrochemistry division of the SA Chemical Institute from 2006 to 2018.

Baker said education around the occurrence and interaction of emerging pollutants was crucial as it drove the necessity for the development of early warning systems.

“Sustainable ecosystems and using natural resources efficiently are some of the Department of Environmental Affairs’ top priorities.

“One of the main outcomes of the National Framework for Sustainable Development has been the need to develop early warning systems, which will provide timely information to predict, prevent and reduce chemical risks to the environment and human health,” said Baker.

The conference will be attended by academics from Germany, Netherlands and China to teach and debate electro-chemistry driven solutions using sophisticated nano-materials for green energy technologies and many more.