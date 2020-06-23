Epidemiological models predicting Covid-19 infections in SA not an exact science

Cape Town - A new epidemiological model has put at 570 000 the number of people who could eventually be infected with Covid-19 in South Africa. Engineering researchers have developed their own epidemiological model to predict the spread of Covid-19 cases independently, which has also shown that it was difficult to have any degree of accuracy with the numbers given. Two researchers from the University of Pretoria have estimated that the cumulative number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in South Africa could be around 570 000. However, this number could still go as high as 2.5 million if measures to control the disease are not effective Professor Ian Craig of the electrical, electronic and computer engineering department, said: “It is very difficult in the early stages of the disease’s progression to predict certain outcomes with any degree of accuracy. This is the long-term prediction of the total number of cases throughout the pandemic.”

The researchers’ predictions are based on an epidemiological model that they developed for South Africa. Their model predicts a peak of 70 000 active cases by late October, with an upper limit of 300 000 by the same period. Craig said they developed the model to gain a better understanding of the Covid-19 dynamics.

They also wanted to investigate the impact which the different lockdown levels might have on the spread of the disease.

“The move to lockdown level 4 and 3 since the model predictions were done will likely impact on the disease spread, which means that the peak of the confirmed infectious individuals might occur earlier than the model predicts,” he said.

The other researcher, Professor Laurentz Olivier, said all of these predictions were heavily dependent on the disease control measures in place, the adherence of the population to these measures and the rate at which positive cases could be identified and isolated.

“Individual behaviour is very important by deciding how much to interact with other people, implement social distancing and the required hygiene,” she said.

Olivier said the model structure used worked well for all countries.

However, it was evident from the obtained model parameters that South Africa found it more difficult to enforce social distancing measures.

Craig said: “When using only initial data for Germany (March 11 to March 28), the projection was that by mid-May the number of confirmed cases would be in excess of 1 million, with the peak in confirmed cases only occurring by the end of June.

“In reality, the confirmed cases in Germany appear to flatten out below 20 000, with the peak having occurred in April 2020. This illustrates that it is very difficult to accurately predict the transmission rate during the initial phase of the pandemic.”

Western Cape Department of Health spokesperson Mark van der Heever said: “Some epidemiological models, including the National Covid-19 Epi Model (NCEM), which is relied on by the government for forecasting, have estimated that the Western Cape will experience its peak sooner.

“While we cannot pinpoint the exact date at which we will reach this peak, we are experiencing increased pressure in our hospitals... The research has shown that absolute numbers or dates should not be taken at face value. It is better to look at a range of outcomes,” he said.

