Epping produce market will stay open after signing new lease









The historic Epping fresh produce market, once under threat of closure, will remain open once a new lease is signed after a public participation process. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency. Cape Town - The historic Epping fresh produce market, once under threat of closure, will remain open once a new lease is signed after a public participation process. Located in Epping Industria for more than 60 years, the landmark is one of the oldest and third-largest FPMs (First Prudential Markets) in South Africa. Although the current lease only expires in February 2024, the City plans to timeously renew the lease. According to the City this will ensure there is no interruption to the market operations, Mayco member for assets management and economic opportunities James Vos said: “One of my goals is to achieve growth through proactive management of the City’s strategic assets. We recognise the strategic value of the Cape Town fresh produce market, and we have an opportunity to incorporate our new thinking with our sound administrative practices.” Vos said this was a vital way to play their part with regards to food security for the residents of Cape Town.

“The market is an essential regional low-cost distribution centre for food. It is also a vital contributor towards food security as well as an important distribution system from a producer’s point of view. The majority of the fresh produce that moves through the market is purchased by small- to medium-sized traders who, in turn, sell to the greater community of Cape Town,” he said.

The Cape Town Market has 4 764 suppliers listed on their supplier database. The average number of suppliers ranges between 850 to 950 suppliers per month, with the season period (November, December and January) peaking at 1 300 suppliers a month.

A vast majority of the suppliers are commercial farmers, followed by speculators/marketing agencies, smallholder and emerging farmers.

“In its current state, the facility is outdated in terms of its market function and some aspects need to be upgraded and improved.

“The current lessee has therefore approached the City to contribute towards the redevelopment of the market precinct, by way of commencing with the lease renewal process,” Vos said.

