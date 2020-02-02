Located in Epping Industria for more than 60 years, the landmark is one of the oldest and third-largest FPMs (First Prudential Markets) in South Africa.
Although the current lease only expires in February 2024, the City plans to timeously renew the lease. According to the City this will ensure there is no interruption to the market operations,
Mayco member for assets management and economic opportunities James Vos said: “One of my goals is to achieve growth through proactive management of the City’s strategic assets. We recognise the strategic value of the Cape Town fresh produce market, and we have an opportunity to incorporate our new thinking with our sound administrative practices.”
Vos said this was a vital way to play their part with regards to food security for the residents of Cape Town.