Former Equal Education (EE) general secretary Tshepo Motsepe says he was pressured to resign amid allegations of sexual harassment. File photo: INLSA

Cape Town - Equal Education (EE) has raised concerns following Education MEC Debbie Schäfer’s request to cut ties with the organisation amid sexual harassment claims.

“We must be clear that Schäfer’s current request, that we not engage learners in the Western Cape, does not only reflect a misunderstanding of the nature of EE’s work, but is also overly broad and unjustified,” EE said.

It said it would request to meet with Schäfer urgently.

“Schäfer’s letter requests a very broad undertaking from EE.

‘The right of freedom of association of EE’s membership in the Western Cape will be unreasonably and unjustifiably curtailed by any such blanket restriction on EE.”

EE accused Schäfer of not ascertaining the facts about the sexual harassment allegations against the three men at the organisation.

Schäfer released a media statement on Monday after three sexual harassment allegations had surfaced in the organisation.

She decided to cut ties with the organisation, prohibiting them from operating at any school in the Western Cape.

“We recognise the seriousness of recent developments,” said EE.

“We have acted swiftly to respond to all allegations and committed publicly to continue doing so.

“One hopes Schäfer has the best interest of learners in mind despite the premature and unreasonable nature of her requests.”

Social justice advocacy group Section 27 said they were disturbed by reports of the allegations.

“We will revisit our policies and facilitate broader discussions in respect of gender sensitivity within the workplace after consultations with all our staff and experts next week. We hope civil society will use this moment to align our external values as organisations with the internal practice of those values,” spokesperson Ntsiki Mpulo said.

Last week on Monday, EE confirmed Motsepe had resigned in April after several women came forward with allegations that he sexually harassed them, a claim Motsepe has vehemently denied.

Last Friday the Cape Argus reported about another senior management staff member being investigated after he allegedly offered a job to a volunteer in exchange for sex. At the weekend it confirmed EE’s co-founder Doron Isaacs had been accused of sexual harassment, and activist, Zackie Achmat, was accused of allegedly covering up for him.

