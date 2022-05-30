Equal Education learns of 30 more unplaced learners as case against the WCED looms

Cape Town - The court case against the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) over seven unplaced learners in the Metro East district is expected to reach a conclusion this week. Equal Education Law Centre (EELC) instituted an urgent court application against the WCED on May 9, on behalf of the seven learners and was heard at the Western Cape High Court on Friday.

The Metro East Education district includes Khayelitsha, Kraaifontein, Kuils River, Macassar, Strand and Somerset West. This was the first time the EELC initiated litigation against the department over admissions. WCED spokesperson Bronagh Hammond said the matter was sub judice at this stage and therefore could not comment. Hammond however said the judge will hand down an order this week. EELC candidate attorney Yolisa Piliso said in the two weeks since the litigation was instituted, EELC has learnt of a further 30 additional unplaced learners.

“This portion of learners is only the representation of learners known by the EELC and continuously brought to our attention,” Piliso said. Piliso said the judge aligned with the EELC that pending part B of the matter, the WCED needed to report to the court on a two-months basis starting June 30, on progress made in identifying and placing unplaced learners. “The continued discovery of new unplaced learners is an indication that this is a bigger problem and it should not be downplayed by the WCED,” Piliso said.

Piliso said most schools in the Metro East district are oversubscribed and overcrowded. “Every school that was approached by our clients was informed that they did not have space for additional learners and the same chorus was sung by district officials that schools in the Metro East are oversubscribed.” Piliso said they are hoping the department will look into the issue of overcrowding in the Metro East district.

Khayelitsha resident and parent Promise Mhlululwa said: “I went to all the schools that fall under Khayelitsha but all these schools told me they don’t have space and some of the schools won't allow parents to meet with a principal. The SGB blocks parents and will say they don't have space.” During a briefing with the standing committee on education on May 10, the WCED said all learners had been placed. [email protected]