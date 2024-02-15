Equal Education turns to court to appeal judgement on collaboration schools

Cape Town - Education bodies have approached the Western Cape High Court to appeal a judgment concerning the Provincial Schools Education Amendment Act, arguing that it gave “unelected people or private actors a seat at the table” to govern schools. This comes after the high court ruled in favour of the Western Cape Education Department (WCED) on July 17 last year.

The Western Cape Provincial Schools Education Amendment Act introduces collaboration schools, donor-funded schools, and intervention facilities. Equal Education Law Centre (EELC) candidate attorney Ebrahiem Daniels said collaboration schools allowed, for the operating partner or donor, 50% of voting rights at school governing bodies. This could be further increased by the Education MEC.

EE Head of organising in the Western Cape, Nontsikelelo Dlulani with EELC Candidate Attorney Ebrahiem Daniels. This, he said, undermined Section 23 of the South African Schools Act, which stated that parents, teachers, learners and staff had to form part of the school governing body and that parents must have the majority vote (parental majority rule) in a public ordinary school governing body. “The underlying argument of this case is essentially that in the 1990s, when the SA Schools Act was developed, it was developed with the intention to ensure that we have democratic governance at schools and to ensure that parents and community who have direct links to the interest of the learners at the school are able to have a voice on school governing bodies. “What these types of schools do is dilute that by automatically giving unelected people or private actors a seat at the table. That’s not what the legislature intended because school governing bodies are meant to be a beacon of grassroots democracy.

“Those who have a direct interest in the learners are the school, its parents and the surrounding community, so by affording private actors an automatic seat, that’s a problem because it dilutes why public school governance and their structures were created in the first place.” Equal Education head of organising in the Western Cape Nontsikelelo Dlulani said another concern was over the intervention facilities, where a learner who committed serious misconduct could be sent for up to a year. “It does explain in the act that they are going to be offered therapeutic sessions and all of that.

“What does that mean? What does it mean to take a learner away from their community, from their families? And we want clear criteria around this. “Who makes the decision and what happens to the learner for a year? What happens to their academic year?” she asked. “So we believe we do have a strong case because a lot of the things that the judge dismissed really were against the SA Schools Act.”