Erection of cellphone tower near Cape school has Crawford residents protesting

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town has denied the accusation that they have “never consulted” Crawford residents over the erection of a cellphone tower on Thornton Road Primary School property. Angry residents of Crawford protested outside the Thornton Road Primary School to voice their concerns over a cell tower that is being erected on the school grounds. A small group of residents held demonstrations over the cell tower, saying they had not been consulted. Crawford Action Group chairperson Trevor Jacobs said: “We found out about this when one of the residents saw construction work being done, and then we saw it was a cell tower being erected. “This cell tower is very harmful to the health and well-being of residents. It’s close to two classrooms and is 8m away from homes.”

The residents were disgusted and wanted the construction to be stopped, he said. “We are not going to allow this. We want it stopped and we want proper consultations so residents know what is going on,” Daniels said.

Residents said the tower had been in the pipeline since 2006. The school principal is expected to meet Daniels tomorrow to obtain more information.

Western Cape Education Department spokesperson Bronagh Hammond confirmed the protest.

“A handful of people were protesting outside the school property. Teaching and learning was not interrupted.

“Provisional approval for the installation was granted in 2017 by the Western Cape Education Department on condition that certain requirements were approved by the Department of Transport and Public Works. In some cases, approval may need to come from the City of Cape Town,” she said.

The City said it had informed residents about the installation. A land use application for consent use was submitted to the City in October last year and advertising via registered mail to surrounding property owners was registered with the Post Office on November 4 last year.

The City said no objections were received during a public participation process and the development was approved in May.

Mayco member for environment and spatial planning, Marian Nieuwoudt, said: “The application on this particular property was submitted by the applicant and the location was motivated.

“The School Governing Body (SGB) provided the applicant with the necessary permission to submit the land use application. A copy of the lease agreement between the SGB and applicant was submitted as part of the land use application. The City complied with the requirements for public participation. No comments/objections against the application were received.”

Cape Argus