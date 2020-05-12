Ernie 'Lastig' Solomon and his son shot in 'family war'

Cape Town - Alleged Cape Town gang boss Ernie ‘Lastig’ Solomon, of the “Terrible Josters”, and his son were shot at and wounded in Hawston, Hermanus, on Monday night. Police confirmed two men were wounded and a third man, who was with them, was killed in the shooting. According to a source, the man who was shot and killed was Solomon’s guard, Jonathan "Blikke" Thomas. Lastig was shot five times in the stomach and his son is in ICU, the source said. Police spokesperson Colonel Andrè Traut said the circumstances surrounding the death of a 42-year-old man in a shooting incident at 19:15 on Monday in Beach Road, Hawston, are being investigated. Traut confirmed that two men, aged 62 and 36, sustained gunshot wounds in the same incident and were admitted to hospital for treatment.

“This office is not in a position to disclose the identities of the victims. The motive for the incident is yet to be determined and suspects are yet to be arrested,” Traut said.

According to the source, Monday's shooting is part of is “a family war which started in February, when Lastig (allegedly) tried to kill his sister's son. Instead they killed his daughter and the war started”.

The Cape Argus reliably learned that the Hawston shooting came after a man and woman were shot dead in Mitchells Plain earlier on Monday, and two other men were shot dead in Manenberg on the same day.

