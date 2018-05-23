REAPING REWARDS: Errol April on his fruit farm, Amanzi, in Greyton. He exports to the US, UK and Spain and has won a Farmer of the Year award.

Cape Town - In a space of one year, a MK veteran, who received a farm from the Department of Rural Development and Land Reform, is exporting apples and pears to the US, Spain and the UK.

Errol April, 49, a first time farmer, said: “In just a year I turned the farm around.”

He farms in Greyton with apples and pears.

“When I started there was some debt we incurred but in a year I turned it around. We had debt of R3 million. Today we are making a profit and exporting our apples and pears to the US, the UK, China and Spain. Ninety-nine percent of our fruit we export to Rotterdam and it is profitable.”

April, originally from Mitchells Plain, was given the farm as part of the programme under which the government purchased agricultural land for black farmers. Recipients of the farms had been given longterm leases in 2013.

April said that he is now expanding Amanzi Farm.

“We want to build a dam, so that we have enough water for the crops. Especially with the drought we have in the Western Cape.

"Last year I received the Farmer of the Year award and went to Germany. It is was interesting to see all the South African fruit that gets exported to other countries. I also learnt about food security and the importance of it.

“As a former MK member I did not know anything about farming. But I learnt everything I know on the farm. What some emerging black farmers do not know is that farms are commercial businesses.

“If you do not have a financial partner, the likelihood is that the farm will fail. I had a partner who helped us. That’s why the farm is so successful. Some new black farmers change the commodity of the farm. Some farmers also do not have markets they can export their produce to,” April said.

