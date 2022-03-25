Eskom called to account over damage to disabled person’s house caused by load shedding

Cape Town - A Mitchells Plain activist and co-ordinator of a club for physically challenged people in the area has called Eskom to account for damages caused by a fire at a maisonette belonging to a disabled and wheelchair-bound man in the Eastridge area. This after the family received an incident report which indicated that load shedding was the main cause of the fire.

Abduragmaan Salie’s house in Cycad Crescent caught fire after 8pm on March 10 when Eskom allegedly placed the area on Stage 4 load shedding. Salie said when the incident happened he was upstairs and when the power returned he heard a banging sound coming from downstairs. Salie said while the fire had not caused extensive damage to the house, wiring, appliances and the ceiling were destroyed

Greater Bull Disabled Sports Club co-ordinator Sullyman Stellenboom said the assistance of Disabled People South Africa and other organisations for disabled people was needed as they have been absent on issues that the disabled community members have been experiencing over the years. “While we acknowledge that there is a huge backlog of housing in the province, and especially because he indicated his physical condition on his application, we find it unacceptable that such a house was given to him. “The neighbours managed to get him out of the burning building as he was trapped in his room. We are currently seeking legal counsel in ensuring that the responsible person accounts for the damages caused.

“It’s not the negligence of the family but the power utility’s fault as that has been confirmed by the report. Many houses burnt down opposite his house, in the same housing scheme,” he said. Eskom said the area was not supplied by the power utility. However, it said residents can purchase surge protectors which can save equipment from normal power surges. It said this works by diverting the extra-high voltage electricity away from the equipment and in the process saves it. [email protected]