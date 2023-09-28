Eskom predicts lower levels of load shedding for the summer season

Cape Town - In its Summer Outlook, Eskom is hoping to contain load shedding to Stage 4, stating that lower levels of load shedding should be expected towards the end of the year and early next year. Eskom management was present for a media briefing on the State of the System and Summer Outlook, on Wednesday.

While acknowledging the impact of load shedding on livelihoods and the economy, Eskom reiterated that this was necessary to maintain the stability of the national power system to avoid a blackout. Based on the immediate Summer Outlook, load shedding can be contained within Stage 4, if unplanned load losses are managed within 14 500 megawatts. The addition of 2 880MW from the Kusile Power Station will be critical towards closing the gap between supply and demand, the power utility said.

Eskom acting group chief executive Calib Cassim said Eskom went through the winter period without three Kusile units as well as having only one Koeberg unit. “So the real focus will be around the return of the Kusile units, the three that are linked to the temporary stacks. That will add 2 160MW to the system but we are also going to synchronise unit 5 to the system which will give us in total from Kusile 2 880MW of capacity that we did not have during the winter period,” Cassim said. “There is a limited budget, we appreciate and understand terms of the debt-relief conditions. Eskom cannot borrow so we need to live within that for the rest of the financial year as a total R30 billion including generations OCGT spend as well as the IPPS,” Cassim said.