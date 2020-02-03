Cape Town - Power giant Eskom received a tongue-lashing on the first day of public hearings hosted by the National Energy Regulator of South Africa (Nersa).
Eskom’s general manager Hasha Tlhotlhalemaje gave an overview presentation on the power utilities financial standing. Tlhotlhalemaje said Eskom has not yet recovered revenues, and that Eskom has a funding shortfall of R10 billion.
“NERSA’s decision on primary energy was approximately R10 billion lower than the application. This would require Eskom to decrease coal costs by 17%. The 2019 financial year determination left Eskom with a funding shortfall.
"This shortfall needed management intervention and a re-prioritisation of cost between the different licensees and cost categories,” Tlhotlhalemaje said.