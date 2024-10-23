Eskom suspends services in Endlovini again

Cape Town - Eskom has suspended its services in Endlovini, Khayelitsha, for the second time in two weeks, following a series of dangerous incidents including vehicle hijacking and hostage-taking of its contractors. This, as the power utility faces growing challenges in addressing illegal connections while ensuring staff safety. In the most recent incident, Eskom’s security personnel’s vehicle was hijacked on Monday.

Eskom spokesperson, Zama Mpondwana, said a team was dispatched to the area to address electricity supply issues. She said the contractors were escorted by Eskom security personnel, however, during the operation, the security vehicle was hijacked. “Eskom regrets to announce the immediate suspension of services in the Endlovini area, Khayelitsha, following a serious security incident,” Mpondwana said.

Two weeks ago, a contractor was taken hostage while disconnecting illegal connections in the area. Mpondwana said the criminal acts not only endanger lives but also impacts their ability to provide essential services to the community. “This is the second incident in two weeks where our teams have been targeted, and as a result, Eskom has been left with no choice but to halt all services in Endlovini for the safety of our staff and contractors,” she said.

Eskom said a criminal complaint has been lodged, however, police spokesperson Wesley Twigg revealed that there is no record of the incident. “In response to your media enquiry, kindly be advised that Harare police have no record of the incident mentioned in your enquiry,” he said. Ward councillor, Lonwabo Mqina, was unavailable for comment yesterday.