Established trend of criminals moving between Western Cape, Eastern Cape

Cape Town - The two neighbouring provinces - the Western Cape and Eastern Cape - have been noting an escalation of criminals seeking refuge to evade arrest and punishment for their crimes. Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz said there was an established trend of criminals moving between Worcester and the Eastern Cape. “This trend is not unique to either of these two provinces,” Fritz said, adding that he would mobilise his department to “shed more light on the trend and identify solutions”. This was after two suspects, both aged 38, were arrested in Worcester on Tuesday. The suspects were part of the group allegedly involved in the brutal killing of an 83-year-old woman in Sterkspruit in the Eastern Cape two weeks ago, on accusations of witchcraft after the burial of a local man. Western Cape police spokesperson FC van Wyk confirmed the arrests, and Eastern Cape police spokesperson Tembinkosi Kinana said investigators who followed leads tracked down the suspects beyond the borders of the Eastern Cape into the Western Cape.

“The two arrests bring the number of suspects in the murder case to eight, after the six already in custody,” Kinana said. Moehydien Pangaker, accused of killing Tazne van Wyk, 8, of Ravensmead was arrested in Cradock in the Eastern Cape.

