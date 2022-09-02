Establishment of special task teams a ‘tell’ on increase in kidnappings

Cape Town - Provincial and national kidnapping task teams are battling to get a grip on the spate of kidnappings involving businessmen, with few cases solved and the list of abductions growing. A video being circulated on social media shows the horrific torture of Bangladeshi businessman Akter Pradhan and the lengths to which kidnappers will go to demand a ransom. In his case his, abductors are demanding R20 million.

Story continues below Advertisement

The owner of Cheaper Chips Cash & Carry, a wholesale store in Mitchells Plain, was abducted on Westpoort Drive on August 25. In the footage, the 37-year-old is handcuffed and blindfolded. His shirtless torso bearing bloodied scars. “You can listen,” he pleads to his kidnappers.

“We are listening, talk brother,” one of the men says. While mid-sentence, another kidnapper hits his chest with a hammer before an accomplice gives Pradhan a phone to talk to someone, presumably a relative. “Give money,” Pradhan tells the voice at the other end of the line.

Story continues below Advertisement

“I’m dead already. Already I am dead, give money,” he says. One of the captors can then be heard saying, in a hoarse voice, “R20 million. I want R20 million!” Bangladesh Business Forum member Mohammed Hossain, a close family friend, said Pradhan’s family was struggling to cope, more so after the release of the video on social media.

Story continues below Advertisement

“Akter’s wife is eight months pregnant, she is terrified and in critical condition, but the family is trying to organise anything they can to have Akter released,” he said. Imraahn Mukkadam, from the United Public Front, said it was unlikely that it was the same syndicate that had been behind other kidnapping cases. “The violent video which was released and posted to Akter’s WhatsApp status, is one of the things that tipped me off. I don’t think this is the same group that has orchestrated the other abductions. No, these guys are amateurs mimicking someone else.”

Story continues below Advertisement

However, a source close to the investigation told the Cape Argus that the police believed that it was the same syndicate behind the abductions. Police spokesperson Novela Potelwa told the Cape Argus that the provincial kidnapping desk attached to the organised crime unit was investigating several cases of kidnappings. National police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said: “Since its inception, the team has been hard at work, tracking and tracing wanted suspects and syndicates.