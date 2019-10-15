Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth has filed an application at the Gauteng High in which he asks the court to set aside the SAHRC’s proceedings against him. Picture: Shuji Kajiyama/AP.

Cape Town - Springbok lock Eben Etzebeth, who has been accused of a racist assault, has filed an application at the Gauteng High in which he asks the court to set aside the South African Human Rights Commission’s (SAHRC’s) proceedings against him. The SAHRC has confirmed that it has received the Springbok lock’s papers. The commission is studying the bundle of documents to file their replying affidavits. The litigation stems from the commission’s recent announcement that it would institute legal proceedings against Etzebeth in the Equality Court.

This after the rugby star was accused of being part of an alleged race-based assault in Langebaan, just days before the Springbok World Cup announcement. Four people alleged Etzebeth and a group of other men assaulted, pistol-whipped and racially abused them early on a Sunday morning. It is also alleged that he called 42-year-old Enver Wilsnach a “hotnot”.

According to Wilsnach along with Yoraya Papier, Mogamad Smith and Kay Lee Brook the incident happened outside the Watergat restaurant in Langebaan on August 25.

The four have sued Etzebeth for damages in excess of R1 million.