On Monday night SAHRC chairperson Bongani Majola said: “In terms of the application filed, Etzebeth has 10 days to decide whether or not to amend his papers. After that, we will have a look at his amended papers, then we will indicate if we will oppose his application to have our decision set aside.”
The litigation emanates from an alleged racial incident in the early hours of August 25 at the Die Watergat Pub in Langebaan on the West Coast. It is alleged that Etzebeth and a group of men assaulted, pistol- whipped and racially abused four people outside the pub.
The incident has sparked widespread condemnation and a series of protests in the area. The men: Enver Wilsnach, Yoraya Papier, Mogamad Smith and Kay Lee Brook are looking for compensation of more R1m. There were also calls to stop Etzebeth from playing in the Rugby World Cup in Japan.
The SAHRC filed a complaint in the Equality Court in Hopefield on behalf of the four against Etzebeth, but he has filed opposing papers in the Gauteng High Court, seeking to have a decision by the SAHRC set aside.