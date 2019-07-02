Euwin Stevens, from Clarke Estate in Elsies River, has been offered a soccer scholarship to study for two years at the University of Arkansas in the US. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - Euwin Stevens, from Clarke Estate in Elsies River, has been offered a soccer scholarship to study business management for two years at the University of Arkansas in the US. Stevens, 22, who plays for Kuils River AFC, said the opportunity came after he was spotted by a local talent scout. “When I first picked up a ball, I could not let it go and I have been working hard ever since. I turned 22 this year, so I’ve been working for about 18 years for an opportunity like this; hence I grabbed it with both hands,” he said.

Stevens, who grew up on the Cape Flats, said there was a lack of opportunities such as this. He wanted to use the opportunity to inspire children in his community to reach for their dreams.

“Many guys I know and have grown up with are either gangsters, in jail or dead, and the fact that I have risen above my circumstances and achieved this opportunity should motivate other kids on the Cape Flats that nothing is impossible if you work for what you want.”

He said the opportunity meant a great deal to him in his quest to become a renowned soccer star and a prominent businessman because it would enable him to access cutting-edge information and quality education.

To help raise funds for Stevens, the Artscape is hosting a benefit concert, coinciding with Nelson Mandela International Day on July 18. It will feature prominent Cape Town musicians and the Cape Philharmonic Orchestra.

Stevens said his community was as happy and as proud as he was. “I always say to my teammates: ‘when you play, give your all because you never know who is watching’.”

[email protected]