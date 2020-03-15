Evacuation order in Nettleton Road, Clifton due to Lion's Head fire

Cape Town - An evacuation has been ordered in Nettleton Road, Clifton following the spread of the fire that broke out in Cape Town on Sunday afternoon.

According to Disaster Risk Management spokesperson, Charlotte Powell who also advised that "residents are requested to make use of wet towels or rags wrapped around their mouth and nose".

"Evacuate immediately if you are told to do so and remember to take along your chronic medication, I.D., passports, cash, cellphones, bottled water, non-perishable food, a set of clothing, blanket and toiletries.

"Protect your pets from wild fire smoke. The SPCA will assist animals that are displaced. The Clifton Community Hall will be made available for emergency sheltering which is situated in the Clifton beach parking area, off Victoria Road."

The massive fire broke out below Tafelberg Road, on the slopes of Table Mountain, with vegetation alight at about 12:50.