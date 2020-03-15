Evacuation order in Nettleton Road, Clifton due to Lion's Head fire
According to Disaster Risk Management spokesperson, Charlotte Powell who also advised that "residents are requested to make use of wet towels or rags wrapped around their mouth and nose".
"Evacuate immediately if you are told to do so and remember to take along your chronic medication, I.D., passports, cash, cellphones, bottled water, non-perishable food, a set of clothing, blanket and toiletries.
"Protect your pets from wild fire smoke. The SPCA will assist animals that are displaced. The Clifton Community Hall will be made available for emergency sheltering which is situated in the Clifton beach parking area, off Victoria Road."
The massive fire broke out below Tafelberg Road, on the slopes of Table Mountain, with vegetation alight at about 12:50.
Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said at the stage, "we have approximately 30 firefighting appliances and over 200 firefighters on scene excluding TMNP and WOF crews."
"We are dealing with two fires - one below Tafelberg road and the other by Signal Hill. Several vehicles have been destroyed on Signal Hill and a few dwellings destroyed," Carelse said.
Powell also said the City of Cape Town thank the public who have donated refreshments for firefighters batting the Table Mountain fire, "but we kindly request that these be dropped off at the Roeland Street Fire Station and not on scene".
City of Cape Town Traffic Service spokesperson Maxine Bezuidenhout also said: "Due to poor visibility in the Clifton area, Victoria Road is closed between Queen's road and Nettleton Road."
Cape Argus