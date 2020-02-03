The independent entity was established by the Western Cape Provincial School Education Amendment Bill in November last year as a means to support school improvement by identifying factors that affect its performance.
Schools will be evaluated on learner achievement, teaching and learning, behaviour and safety, leadership and management, governance, parents and community, among other things.
Schafer said at least 50 schools would be evaluated this year and an impartial report on each would be submitted to the principal, school governing body, district director, superintendent-general and herself.
“The purpose of these reports is to identify the areas in which the school can improve and, where necessary, be supported to improve the quality of education it delivers. Importantly, the reports will be released to the public by the Sea in batches.