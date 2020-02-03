Evaluation of Western Cape schools to start this month









Education MEC Debbie Schäfer said the purpose of the School Evaluation Authority (SEA) is to support school improvement in the Western Cape. Picture: Henk Kruger/ANA/African News Agency Cape Town - Provincial Education MEC Debbie Schäfer has said the Western Cape Schools’ Evaluation Authority (Sea) is expected to start work on February 10. The independent entity was established by the Western Cape Provincial School Education Amendment Bill in November last year as a means to support school improvement by identifying factors that affect its performance. Schools will be evaluated on learner achievement, teaching and learning, behaviour and safety, leadership and management, governance, parents and community, among other things. Schafer said at least 50 schools would be evaluated this year and an impartial report on each would be submitted to the principal, school governing body, district director, superintendent-general and herself. “The purpose of these reports is to identify the areas in which the school can improve and, where necessary, be supported to improve the quality of education it delivers. Importantly, the reports will be released to the public by the Sea in batches.

“The intention is to improve transparency and accountability in the system. No individuals will be named.

“I wish Karen Bydell and her team the very best as they undertake this important task, which will greatly assist the Western Cape Education Department to fulfil its vision of quality education for every child, in every classroom, in every school in the province, and enhance our theme for this year of functional schools.”

[email protected]

Cape Argus





Do you have something on your mind; or want to comment on the big stories of the day? We would love to hear from you. Please send your letters to [email protected]

All letters must have your proper name and a valid email address to be considered for publication.

IOL is committed to freedom of speech as long as it is not derogatory or harmful to others.

Connect with us on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram to join the conversation.