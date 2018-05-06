Localised flooding is expected as a cold front bears down on Cape Town. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - Strong winds and fairly heavy rains are expected to hit Cape Town over the next few days as a cut-off low pressure systems bears down on the Western Cape.

The South African Weather Service is expecting up to 10mm of rain per day, with up to 30mm of rainfall in the mountainous areas.

Strong winds of up to 65km/h from the north west are expected to bring much-needed rain to the drought-hit Western Cape.

The cold front is expected to bring showers from Monday afternoon.

"We are expecting a system for the next two days. It is a cut-off low presssure system bringing rain and showers across the Cape from this afternoon," the weather service said.

"There are even chances of thunderstorms as well this afternoon into tomorrow morning. Rain and showers will continue intermittently throughout the day tomorrow and clearing early Wednesday morning.

"Small chances of localised flooding over the Metropole and Overberg into tomorrow as well. Rainfall amounts will likely be between 5-10mm with 20-30mm in the mountains.

"It will be very windy (40-65km/h) across the Cape today and tomorrow from the north-westerly direction. Stronger winds expected off the coast," the service said.

