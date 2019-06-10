Anton Bredell, Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC, said another good news story is the fact that the Gamka dam in Beaufort-West currently stands at 45%. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - The average dam level in the Western Cape has continued to increase over the past seven days with the average level for the province reaching 34.9%. In 2018 the average level at the corresponding time was 25.9%. Some areas are better off than others, with dams supplying the City of Cape Town currently at an average of 47.5% (2018: 31.5%), one of the more positive numbers for the province.

Anton Bredell, Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC, said another good news story is the fact that the Gamka dam in Beaufort-West currently stands at 45%.

“This dam has been empty for two years. The dam level looks set to increase given good rainfall in the mountain catchment areas. However, there remains great concern about the situation in the agriculture sector in the area. Many farms in the area have not received any rain yet.”

Bredell says the provincial department of Local Government is continuing with long term water augmentation projects. These aim to provide longer lasting and permanent solutions to the water stricken areas in the Karoo regions of the Western Cape.

“One of the projects is rehabilitation of the Soutkloof spring in Laingsburg. The area continues to be of some concern due to a lack of rain in the catchment area. In addition, ongoing exploration work continues to the South-West side of Beaufort-West, to find an additional underground aquifer for the town. The department is also active in the Kannaland municipality assisting officials with drought-related management training.”

The outlook for more rain in the province for the rest of the week, and the winter months, continues to be positive.

“However we continue to emphasize the need to conserve water and to use this precious resource responsibly,” Bredell says.

Latest Major Dam statistics

Voëlvlei dam – 55.3% full this week (2018: 25%. Last week: 54.6%)

Bergriver Dam 71.7% full this week (2018: 53%. Last week: 70%).

Theewaterskloof dam – 38.9% full this week (2018: 20%. Last week: 36.3%)

Clanwilliam Dam 10.9%. (2018: 20%. Last week: 10.2%)

