The average dam level in the Western Cape continues to increase as extreme weather moves in across the province this week. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency.

Cape Town - The average dam level in the Western Cape continues to increase as extreme weather moves in across the province this week. The latest average level for dams across the province is 49.6% (2018: 50%). The City of Cape Town’s dams have reached an average level of 63.8% full (2018: 56%).

The MEC for Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning, Anton Bredell, says citizens across the province can expect a few days of very bad weather as the winter will arrive in full force this week.

“The Western Cape Disaster Management Centre has been alerted by the South African Weather Service that adverse weather conditions are expected from later today (Monday) to Wednesday as two cold fronts are moving in rapidly.”

Bredell says the City of Cape Town is predicted to see up to 50mm of rain in some areas with even higher levels expected in other areas of the metro.

“We expect similar heavy rainfall in the Cape Winelands, Overberg and West Coast Districts. Heavy rain will at times lead to localised flooding and disruptions are to be expected in traffic as well as informal settlement areas.”

In addition, the SAWS report advises that snowfall is expected over the Karoo Hoogland area, in the Cederberg as well as the Langeberg mountain ranges in coming days.

“This poses a risk to people exposed to the elements, livestock and other animals and can lead to dangerous road surfaces due to icy conditions. We want to urge the public to take great care over the coming days and to try and limit their time outdoors as far as possible. The disaster management and emergency services units are on standby and will be on hand in case of emergency,” Bredell said.