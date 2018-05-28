Cape Town - The residents of Cape Town have been lauded for cutting their collective water usage down to 505 million litres per day.

However, this is still higher than the City of Cape Town's water savings target of 450 million litres per day of collective consumption, in line with water restrictions in place due to the crippling drought.

With the recent rainfall, Capetonians may be tempted to cut back on their water savings efforts, the City said, but residents have been urged to continue to use water sparingly.

"It is important that we carry on saving, irrespective of the weather, and continue to live the 50-litre life until the dams fill up sufficiently," deputy mayor Ian Neilson said.

"The National Department of Water and Sanitation requires that we reduce our water usage to 450 million litres per day. There is a real threat that if we cannot lower usage further, then even tougher restrictions could be imposed by the national department."

Dam levels had improved slightly, Neilson said, but the city was a long way off from recovering from the effects of the drought.

"The average water consumption for the previous week was 505 million litres per day, which is 20 million litres per day down from the preceding week," the City of Cape Town said.

"Dam levels have increased by 2.9% to 24% due to the good rains of the past week," it said.

@TheCapeArgus

[email protected]

Cape Argus