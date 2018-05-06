Cape Town - Collective daily water consumption has increased in Cape Town, after hitting a record low of 505 million litres per day.

Last week, residents of Cape Town used a collective 519 million litres per day on average, 14 million litres per day more than the previous week.

"The reasons for the small increase in consumption are not definitive but it is possible that the warm, sunny days that were experienced last week influenced usage to an extent," deputy mayor Ian Neilson said.

Also read: W Cape govt welcomes Clanwilliam Dam wall build

"Water consumption often fluctuates from day to day and this rise could therefore also be considered a normal change in usage. We will continue to monitor water usage closely. It remains imperative that we all continue our saving efforts to get to the required target of 450 million litres per day.

"It is important that our superhuman efforts to save water continue whether it is hot or cold. Outside weather conditions should have no bearing on our water usage. As a City, we are confident that our consumers will help us to stretch the available water in our dams as we move toward an uncertain winter period where we simply do not know how much rain we will receive and whether it will be sufficient to carry us through Summer 2019," he said.

@TheCapeArgus

[email protected]

Cape Argus