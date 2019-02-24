Cape Town’s consumers are collectively using 40million litres of water less a day than the targeted daily consumption of 650million litres. File image: IOL.

Cape Town - Cape Town’s consumers are collectively using 40million litres of water less a day than the targeted daily consumption of 650million litres. Christine Colvin, head of the World Wide Fund for Nature South Africa’s fresh water programme, said the reduced water usage was a good thing.

Consumers are using 610million litres a day, less than what they were allowed to consume under the current water restrictions, according to the latest figures from the city council.

“The prescribed limit is 650million litres but the latest city (council) measurements show that we only used 610million litres (a day) last week.

“This is clearly a good thing and indicates that Capetonians are continuing to save water based on their experience of the recent drought.

“We don’t know what sort of winter rainfall we will have this year, but we do anticipate that with climate change there will be many more dry spells in Cape Town’s future.

“This is what we call the ‘new normal’ and its good to see that citizens have made a fundamental shift in the way they use water,” Colvin added.

Last year, the city experienced one of the worst droughts in many years.

Water restrictions were implemented and consumers were told they had to limit their water usage.

Dams which supplied Cape Town with water have an average level of 55.5% (2018: 24%). The Theewaterskloof dam at 43% (2018: 11%), Voelvlei 69.5% (2018:16.6%), Berg River 77.2% (2018:52.2%) and Clanwilliam 42.3% full. Last year at this time it was at 11.4%.

Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell said: “The Karoo regions of the province remain in dire straits despite recent rainfall.

“There have been a few thunderstorms leading to localised flooding in some areas.

“(It) did not occur in the catchment areas, so little of the water ran into the dams”

According to the WWF, half of the country’s river flow comes from 10% of land area.

”The mountain catchments are also critical for food production.

“We need to rehabilitate and maintain the natural areas which are the sources of water for our cities and farms, and we need to rethink how we use water,” it said.

