Cape Town - Residents in Cape Town are using less water, according to deputy mayor Ian Neilson, with 154 000 households using less than 6000 litres of water per month.

The measurements are displyed on the City's water map, which identifies free-standing households that are saving water. Cluster homes are not displayed.

Households using less than 6000 litres per month are indicated by a green dot, those using between 6000 and 10 500 litres are indicated by a light green dots, while houses dotted grey indicate excluded property (including: sectional title property or group housing/undeveloped property/water use is zero/no available information for the property/estimated water meter reading of more than 10 500 litres per month).

"The statistics show a significant jump in the number of households achieving a dark green dot for using less than 6 kl per month," Neilson said. "Those residents are to be congratulated. They have gone above and beyond with their water-saving efforts during this drought and together, they are helping to make a difference.

"I would like to urge all residents to keep up the good work a little longer. Regardless of rainfall or water supply augmentation, Cape Town needs to continue striving to reduce average daily consumption to 450 million litres a day. This must be done in order to stretch our water supplies as far as possible. If each one of us continues to use 50 litres of water a day, we will not only beat Day Zero this year but will also be in a better position to avoid it next year."

The table below provides a guide showing how much water households should be using based on the number of occupants, the City said.

"As most people also consume water at work, school or elsewhere, your household consumption should be lower than the maximum amount indicated in the table."

All water map-related complaints or queries can be emailed to [email protected]

