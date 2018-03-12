Asked if the property could have been used for housing purposes, Diamond said: “There is no possibility of any high density residential property development. The area is just not suitable. We have a requirement for funding at this stage as there are many water projects that need funding and with the national government cuts, it becomes even more important to generate income. We are busy looking at all our properties and if it is not needed we sell it or auction it off.
Tony Ehrenreich, Cosatu Western Cape secretary, who has been vocal on the Clifton bungalow sale, said any City property should be utilised for integration.
“Let’s use the land to integrate people. Even if it means that two or three black families are going to be living in Clifton. City land should not be sold off, lets rather utilise it building houses in for example Khayelitsha is just as important as redistribution,” he said.
Andrew Koch, general executive director of ClareMart, said the property is idyllically located, but not in a good condition.
The auction will be held at the One&Only Hotel at the V&A Waterfront on March 27.
