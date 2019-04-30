RELIEF: Recent rains

Cape Town - Despite chilly weather conditions in parts of Cape Town on Monday, there has still been little rainfall and it is of concern to climatologists. “It’s very worrying at the moment: what we see is that the rainfall is very erratic. Although we had rainfall on Good Friday, it was very little. It’s very worrying because this has an impact on our farmers if we don’t have good rainfall in May,” said Dr Peter Johnston, a scientist at UCT’s Climate Systems Analysis Group.

Johnson said it was evident a dry winter was lying ahead.

“The forecast this week does not help we have a very mild temperature outlook. I would recommend that we don’t panic but we have to be committed to cutting our water usage,” he said.

The average dam level in the Western Cape has dropped to below 34.8% (last year it was 16.6%). Dams supplying the City of Cape Town stand at an average of 46.4% (last year: 20.5%).

Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell said the situation remained as predicted ahead of winter.

“We have been getting some rain across large parts of the province in recent weeks but not enough to make a meaningful difference just yet. We are expecting more rain in the coming weeks and months as the regular winter rainfall period kicks in.”

He cautioned communities across the province to be proactive and to prepare for the colder and wetter months.

“In addition, the public is advised to contact their closest disaster management centre as quickly as possible should an emergency occur. The easiest number to remember to call in an emergency is 112,” Bredell said.

Mayco member for water and waste Xanthea Limberg said: “We remain cautiously optimistic, as we cannot predict what the next rainy season holds.

“The City has adopted a conservative approach to the drought recovery while we continue to monitor the situation. We are no longer in a period of extreme scarcity.

"But that does not mean that we should forego some of the great water-wise ways that we have made a part of our daily lives - and for which we have become world famous.

“We are situated in a water-scarce region and the water-wise efforts and ways to diversify and augment our water supply should and will continue,” she said.

