Cape Town - The growing problems of water shortages, management of sanitation and wastewater were discussed at a two-day conference in Cape Town. Water and Sanitation Minister Gugile Nkwinti urged the stakeholders at the conference to rally together and be part of the National Water and Sanitation Master Plan that has been developed by his department. He said the plan would bring all water-sector stakeholders in South Africa to work together to address the challenges confronting the water and sanitation sector.

SA Local Government Association (Salga) spokesperson Sivuyile Mbambato said rapid urbanisation and climate change were increasingly putting South African cities under severe pressure to better prepare and respond to shocks and stresses to their water systems.

He said poor water quality, poor infrastructure provision and lack of maintenance, coupled with technical capacity challenges and water pricing, should be at the forefront of local government agendas.

He said water demand would outstrip supply if the current approach to management was maintained.

UCT’s researcher Kevin Winter was among the leading expert voices on the water crisis.

Winter said South African cities would need to adapt much faster to multiple drivers of change.

He said the department budget needed R30 billion from now until 2030 to avoid a 17% shortfall in the water supply.

“There is an urgent need for appointment of an independent water regulator to hold government, the private sector and citizens accountable.”

Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell released a water update for the Western Cape. He said dams supplying the City of Cape Town stand at an average of 51.58% (2018: 22.3%).

