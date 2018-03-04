Cape Town - The Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust is making good on its promise not to impact on the Mother City's constrained water supply by introducing more than three million litres of potable water into the city's reticulation system.

The water is being sourced from areas around the country which are not currently experiencing drought, the organisers of the Cape Town Cycle Tour said.

The trust has been working closely with the City of Cape Town as to how this water will be introduced back into the municipal supply.

"We are extremely grateful to Swellendam municipality, its Municipal Manager Anton Groenewald and Mayor Nico Myburgh for their generous offer of 2.2-million litres of potable water," David Bellairs, Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust Director said.

"Our hydration partners, Coca Cola Peninsula Beverages (CCPB), have committed to providing the transport solution from Swellendam to Cape Town. This is a mammoth undertaking - which is expected to take upwards of two weeks – and which could not be achieved without their specialist assistance."

Responding to the motivation for their donation, Swellendam Executive Mayor Nicholas Myburgh said: “Swellendam municipality, independently rated as the number one municipality in South Africa, has been the proud host of the prestigious Coronation Double Century for the past 10 years. Through this event, the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust and its partners provide an annual economic injection of over R15-million to the town of Swellendam and surrounds.

"So when the call came out recently that the Cycle Tour would offset the water consumption of 15 000 visitors by sourcing water from a non-drought stricken area, we immediately responded," Myburgh said.

"As part of its mitigation plan to deal with the water crisis, CCPB invested in three 33 000 litre food-grade water tankers to transport water from sources outside the water stressed areas," Priscilla Urquhart, Public Affairs and Communications Manager at Peninsula Beverages, said.

"Following an announcement by the Cape Town Cycle Tour Trust last month, and as one of the major partners of the Cape Town Cycle Tour, we were very pleased to offer the use of the tankers to deliver the water required by the CTCTT."

"The additional provision of water, which takes the Cycle Tour water contribution to over 3-million liters," Bellairs, continued, "has been part of a private donation that has been added to the Steenbras Dam supply and has been audited by the City of Cape Town."

In addition to the provision of over 3-million litres of water, eliminating the event’s reliance on municipal drinking water will be achieved through a variety of strategies including:

* Bringing water from upcountry for drinking and ice on the route, and using locally-produced desalinated water for all cleansing purposes. Water stations along the route will be reduced to the 14 essential from a medical point of view.

* All suppliers related to Cycle Tour are required to sign service level agreements specifying their usage and where that water comes from, and requiring a commitment to our Water Policy. No suppliers may utilise water for our event that comes directly off the City Grid.

* Cycle tour has 360 toilets that are utilised throughout the event. Sanitech is the service provider and all water utilised by them will be greywater, obtained from various treatment plants.

* Waterless soap solutions are being provided as opposed to wash basins for handwashing.

* We will be monitoring and educating spectators on route to ensure there is no spraying down of cyclists or portable pools in use on event day.

* All water ballast previously utilised for weighting down structures has been changed to cement blocks.

* All refreshment station water will be privately supplied and will not come from the City water grid. We are also providing clearly marked grey water systems whereby excess water will be put into grey water bins provided and taken to a water treatment plant post Cycle Tour.

The Cape Town Cycle Tour will be staged on 11 March 2018, with a new Start at the Grand Parade Precinct.

