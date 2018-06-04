Dam levels have increased solidly by 5,8% as a result of the good rainfall received especially in the catchment areas and overall levels are now at 29,8%. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)





The 216,3 mm of rainfall that was received in May is close to the long-term average for May, and higher than what was received at the same time last year.





This rainfall, together with ongoing water-saving efforts by Capetonians and the City’s pressure management initiatives, are helping to stretch the water resources in our dams.



The City’s pressure management programme is now achieving savings of 62 million litres of water per day by lowering pressure across the metro. Not only does pressure management generally lower consumption, it also reduces leaks and pipe bursts by ensuring that pressure remains within levels that the pipework can tolerate.

"We are fortunate in Cape Town to have a strong partnership between water users and the City that will continue to get us through tough times. I would like to thank our residents and the professional, highly skilled officials who have been working incredibly hard to help us navigate the drought," said Deputy Mayor, Ian Neilson.

"Our pressure management programmes are testament to the skills and dedication on the ground.

Neilson added that the City has been expanding its roll-out of pressure testing with the aim of implementing more automated pressure zones.

"By creating these zones, which we have been doing for many years, the City is able to adjust water pressure remotely and work more efficiently.

"We know that sometimes pressure management will lead to some level of discomfort for certain areas or households, but this is a key initiative to ensure that we continue to use as little water as possible and lower our water usage to 450 million litres per day," Neilson said.

"The latter remains a requirement by the National Department of Water and Sanitation and equates to 50 litres of water per person per day. We ask our water users to keep going strong and not to be tempted to relax their water-saving efforts in winter."

Please visit www.capetown.gov.za/thinkwater for all water-related information and follow https://twitter.com/CityofCTAlerts for specific pressure management information. Please always check with your neighbours whether they too are experiencing low water pressure or intermittent supply disruptions as this would in all likelihood be pressure-related.

If the problem persists for an unreasonable period of time, please send an email to [email protected] or call 0860 103 089, WhatsApp 063 407 3699 or SMS 31373 (max of 160 characters).

Please always insist on a reference number when logging a service request and keep this number to expedite requests.





Cape Town - Cape Town’s collective consumption over the past week was 529 million litres of water per day, up from an average of 505 million litres in the previous week.