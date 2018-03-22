Cape Town - To celebrate World Water Day, the Kingdom of the Netherlands, who has a long-standing collaboration with South Africa in addressing water related issues, pledged its support to assist initiatives to solve SA’s water crisis.





The Dutch commission will collaborate with the Water Institute of Southern Africa (WISA) at the 2018 Biennial Conference and Exhibition, in June, so that Dutch water experts can engage with the current challenges in SA to co-create sustainable solutions together.





“We look forward to partnering with WISA in their mission to manage, preserve, treat and provide water. The Netherlands has expertise for solutions which addresses water efficiency and water re-use, for example in agriculture and industry, as well as water monitoring, groundwater management and reservoir maintenance.





“We need to do more with less water, and we need to do this together. By building long-term partnerships with Dutch water experts and local key stakeholders and putting the local context at the core of all conversations, we aim to create real long-term change that is locally sustainable,” said Kingdom of the Netherlands, Consul General, Bonnie Horbach.





Previous water initiatives undertaken by the Kingdom of the Netherlands in SA includes the Kingfisher program, where the Dutch Water Authorities worked together with SA on integrated water resource management.





The Netherlands also engages the water sector through the Centre of Expertise which they fund, and partnership between the Netherlands and the municipalities of SA that aims to strengthen South Africa’s urban water sector by matching Dutch knowledge and technology with urban water management needs.





The Kingdom of the Netherlands is also collaborating with the Western Cape Provincial Government on the development of the Franschoek Water Hub, which will bring government, private sector, civil society and knowledge institutions together in co-creating solutions for local water problems.





The City of the Hague and the City of Cape Town are members of the 100 Resilient Cities initiative, where cities partner with others around the world to become more resilient to social and economic challenges.





They are currently identifying possible collaboration avenues in ensuring the ongoing resilience building of their respective cities.





