Cape Town-130417- Residents from Samora Machel dodge puddles around the community as heavey rains flood parts of the area. Roads are also blocked off due to high water levels. Photo: Ross Jansen

Cape Town - The City of Cape Town's Disaster Risk Management (DRM) is gearing up for heavy downpours over the next few days.

DRM spokesperson Charlotte Powell said they had received a weather warning from the South African Weather Service (Saws).

"Rain and showers with heavy downpours are possible over the Overberg District and City of Cape Town (Thursday), 24 May 2018. Urban areas could be affected with localised damage due to heavy rain leading to flash flooding. Heavy downpours are expected to be more intense during the course of late morning into the afternoon.

"The impact of these heavy downpours could lead to localised flooding of in informal settlements, roads and low lying areas and bridges. Minor motor vehicle accidents due to slippery roads and localised mudslides and rock-falls could occur.

"City Services will be on standby to deal with these adverse weather conditions and we encourage members of the public to report any incidents by dialling 107 from a landline or 021 480 7700 from a cellphone," Powell said.

City of Cape Town Disaster Risk Management Spokesperson Charlotte Powell

Saws said the cold front headed for Cape Town would make landfall on Wednesday night.

"The cold front will make landfall overnight resulting in few light showers. A high pressure system behind this cold front will push moisture from the southwest during the course of tomorrow (Thursday) morning.

"This will result in further rainfall over the Cape Metropole, Overberg and Cape Winelands basically the south western parts of the Western Cape province, spreading to the Cape South coast in the evening. South African Weather Service has issued an alert for heavy rain leading to flash flooding in places in the Cape Metropole and the Overberg District on Thursday," it said.

Saws also warned of a drop in temperatures.

"Cold temperatures (17 and below) are expected tomorrow in the southwestern parts of the province and cool in the West Coast District and the Eden District.

"The rain that is expected from tonight will linger into tomorrow, clearing from the evening. The next cold front to affect the Cape will be next week Monday where rain-showers can be expected into Tuesday."

Fresh to strong winds of 35 to 45km/h from a northwesterly direction are expected. These will shift to the familiar southeasterly winds on Friday, Saws said.

@TheCapeArgus

[email protected]

Cape Argus