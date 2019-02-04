Parts of the Swellendam Municipality became the third area to be hit by water shortages following increased usage over the holidays. File image: African News Agency (ANA) Archives

Cape Town - The drought-stricken Karoo region of the Western Cape received some much needed rainfall over the past weekend. In some areas, rivers flowed for the first time in 4 years, such as the Touws river. The Gamka dam in Beaufort-West also saw some water in it for the first time in years.



MEC of Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning, Anton Bredell, says the rainfall is very welcome but the drought is by no means broken yet.

“Some areas in the region received more water than others but the rainfall was rarely more than 10mm in places. The reality is that the drought remains in full effect and we continue to plan and manage accordingly.”

Bredell has urged communities in the Karoo to continue to drive water use down and to report and fix leaks as quickly as possible.

“Municipalities like Beaufort-West, Kannaland and Laingsburg will continue receiving assistance from the province, as has been the case over the past four years, but we must urge proper management of the water supply in these towns. Decisive action against water wasters and high water users is needed as well as the continued monitoring of water restrictions in place.”

Bredell says the towns all have water but will continue to see water shortages at times due to periods of high demand that empties reservoirs faster than boreholes can replenish them.

“The provincial department of Local Government has delivered 11000 litres of bottled water to Laingsburg last week, following 34000l to Beaufort-West the week before, in ongoing efforts to alleviate the situation in the Karoo. This work continues.”

Bredell has also called upon parties interested in assisting with relief measures – including the drilling of boreholes - to make their first point of contact the provincial authorities who are managing and coordinating the relief efforts around the province.

“We welcome all forms of help and support, but it remains critical to address this disaster with a coordinated effort to ensure maximum efficiency and to ensure no community goes unaided.”

The average dam level in the Western Cape is currently 46.6% (2018: 23.6%).

Dams that supply the City of Cape Town with water have an average level of 58.3% (2018: 25.1%). The Theewaterskloof dam is currently at 45.2% (2018: 12.3%); Voëlvlei Dam is at 73.2% (2018: 17.6%), Berg River dam is at 81% (2018: 52.4%) and Clanwilliam Dam is 50.6% (2018: 14.6%).

Dams that supply the City of Cape Town with water have an average level of 58.3% (2018: 25.1%).

[email protected]