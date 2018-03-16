The City says the use of treated effluent water will increase water security in Cape Town as approval had now been given for the supply of up to 10 million litres of treated effluent to various businesses from collection points across the metro.

According to the City, 75 million litres per day are already supplied through permanent pipeline connections. Treated effluent, or recycled water, is wastewater treated at a treatment plant and then piped via a separate network of pipes to various consumers. In Cape Town, this water is not used as drinking water but for irrigation and industrial purposes, and for flushing toilets.

The mayoral committee member for Informal Settlements, Water and Waste Services, Xanthea Limberg, said the City was continually working to manage water consumption and these efforts were being intensified due to the drought.

A City statement added that the supply of treated effluent water for flushing toilets was being rolled out in areas where permanent connections exist. Special mention is made of Century City, where treated effluent water has been plumbed into various buildings for toilet flushing, including the Canal Walk shopping mall, the conference centre and various offices.

Incorporation of treated effluent water for toilet flushing is also being done at the City’s wastewater treatment facilities.

“In addition, retrofitting of Council buildings and Council houses with water-saving fittings continues,” the statement added. “The typical fittings in retrofits are aerators, water-saving taps, water-saving showerheads, dual-flush toilet cisterns, and water management devices."

Cape Argus