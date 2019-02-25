The Department of Water and Sanitation calls on all water users to apply extra caution when using water during this period. Picture: Supplied

Cape Town - Western Cape dam levels continue to decrease due to soaring temperatures that trigger high rates of evaporation. The Department of Water and Sanitation calls on all water users to apply extra caution when using water during this period, as excessive use might cause a strain to the system. According to the Department of Water and Sanitation’s (DWS) weekly dam level monitoring report today, major dams’ levels are decreasing slightly instead of increasing, raising a concern.

The Western Cape Water Supply System has decreased from 55.51% to 54% this week. However, this figure is relatively better in comparison to last year when the system was at 23.70%.

Theewaterskloof dam, the largest dam in the system is at 41.88% against 10.84 last year. Clanwilliam is at 37.47% compared to 9.74 at the same time last year; Voelvlei is at 67.47% and Misverstand dam is at 80.21%. The combined average for the Western Cape dam level is 41.94%.

While the Province expects its rainfall in the winter season, water users are reminded that where water restrictions are in place, such restrictions must be adhered to.

To avoid the devastating water challenges in the province all water users are urged to be responsible when using water as indicated above. We all need to use every drop wisely so that agriculture and the economy broadly is not negatively affected.

The City of Cape Town’s collective water consumption for the past week rose by 24 million litres to 634 million litres per day.

Dams that supply Cape Town have declined by 1,4% over the past week.

The City remains within the target of 650 million litres per day, and reminds residents to exercise caution and continue with water-wise behaviour if this is to remain the case.

At this point even small changes in current use can push us over our allocation.

Residents are reminded that Level 3 water restrictions are in place which includes the following, among others:

Daily usage of 105 litres per person per day in total irrespective of whether you are at home, work or elsewhere

Washing of vehicles, trailers, caravans and boats with municipal drinking water is only allowed if using a bucket. Washing with non-drinking water or cleaning with waterless products or dry steam-cleaning processes is strongly encouraged

You are encouraged to flush toilets with greywater, rainwater or other non-drinking water

Commercial car wash industries must comply with industry best practice norms regarding water usage per car washed and recycle or reuse a minimum of 50% of water used

No watering/irrigation with municipal drinking water within 48 hours of rainfall that provides adequate saturation

Watering/irrigation with municipal drinking water allowed only on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays before 09:00 or after 18:00 for a maximum of one hour per property and only if using a bucket or watering can. No use of hosepipes or any sprinkler systems allowed

Borehole/wellpoint water must be used efficiently to avoid wastage and evaporation. Borehole/wellpoint water users are strongly encouraged to follow the same watering times as applicable to municipal drinking water use detailed above

Please visit www.capetown.gov.za/thinkwater for all water-related information and Frequently Asked Questions.

