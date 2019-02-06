Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency (ANA)

Cape Town - The Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS) in the Western Cape revealed the latest news about dam levels across the province.



The heavy rains and thunderstorms that fell in some parts of the Karoo over the past weekend did not bring much-needed relief as the rain did not fall the catchment areas. As such the inflow into the rivers was not significant leading to little or no inflows into the dams.





The Koos Raubenheimer Dam which supplies the greater Oudtshoorn is currently at 41, 66% a 1, 7% decline as compared to 43, 41% last week.





The Little Karoo Stompdrift Dam has shown slight improvement as it increased from 4, 32% last week to 10, 49% this week





According to the latest dam levels assessment of 04 February 2019, the combined average dam level for the Western Cape Water Supply System (WCWSS) is at 58, 36% as compared to 25,17% at the same time last year.





Other dam levels in the Western Cape are as follows:

Berg River Dam 81,03%

Clanwilliam Dam 50,56%

Theewaterskloof (biggest dam in the province) 50,84%

Sputnik Ratau DWS National spokesperson says his department in conjunction with the Western Cape Provincial Government is implementing short, medium term intervention to both Central Karoo and some of the interventions include;

Enforcement of current level 4 water restrictions

Continuous leak detection and repairs

Replacement of faulty water meters with smart meters in the next few months

Following heavy rains and thunderstorms that hit Oudtshoorn on the weekend, there are verified reports that suggest significant structural damage to over 100 properties in that region.





Sputnik Ratau, DWS National spokesperson says since it has become a norm for drought to be followed by floods, citizens are advised to take precautions when crossing bridges and engaging in recreational activities near water systems.





“As much we appreciate downpours, we wish to remind citizens that water can be dangerous,” says Ratau.





Ratau further states that as the Western Cape receives its rains primarily in winter, people are reminded to harvest rainwater and use this water in and around their houses.





