Cape Town - The latest dam levels for the Western Cape were released with the average dam level currently standing at 33.5% (2018: 18.9%).

Dams supplying the City of Cape Town stand at an average of 45.7% (2018: 23.4%).





Anton Bredell, Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC in the Western Cape, has welcomed the slight increase in dam levels across the province ahead of the winter and has urged citizens to prepare for the expected wetter months that lie ahead.





“We are expecting rain in the coming months and we want to urge people to take precautions in the event of wet weather. In addition, despite a greater sense of comfort at the moment regarding dam levels in the province, I want to continue to urge the public to use water responsibly,” he said.





Latest Major Dam statistics

Voëlvlei dam – 55.5% full this week (2018: 16.6%. Last week: 54.8%)

Bergriver Dam 70% full this week (2018: 41.9%. Last week: 68.3%).

Theewaterskloof dam – 35.5% full this week (2018: 14.7%. Last week: 35.3%)

Clanwilliam Dam 9.5%. (2018: 6.4%. Last week: 9.4%)

