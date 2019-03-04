The dams supplying Cape Town have dropped to 52.7% (23.2% in 2018) while the Western Cape's dams were at 40.5% (20.3% in 2018). Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency

Cape Town - While dam levels in the Western Cape are significantly higher than they were at the height of the water crisis last year, they are slowly dropping due to the hot and dry weather that persists. The dams supplying Cape Town have dropped to 52.7% (23.2% in 2018) while the Western Cape's dams were at 40.5% (20.3% in 2018).

Last year, Theewaterskloof dam, the largest in the province, was at 10%. It's currently 40.8% full.

Western Cape Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC Anton Bredell said the province is approaching the regular winter rainfall period.

“We remain concerned about some regions, in particular the Karoo regions of the province but we are grateful to see water levels roughly double what they were last year at this time. It is normal to see dam levels dropping over the hot and dry summer months, as has been the case again this past season. We are hopeful of another good winter rainfall period, but only time will tell. In the interim, we continue to urge responsible water usage, even in areas where there may be more water.”

Bredell has also called on municipalities to better manage the water supply and provision in their areas of responsibility.

“We are still seeing too much water being wasted including in areas where the situation is dire. Local authorities in these affected areas must tackle water leaks and waste and clamp down hard on abusers,” Bredell said.

