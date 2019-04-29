Calls to ease the City of Cape Town’s water restrictions are premature, with the next six to eight weeks of winter rainfall being crucial, says UCT's Dr Kevin Winter. Picture: Henk Kruger/African News Agency.

Cape Town - The average dam level in the Western Cape has dropped to below 34.8% (2018: 16.6%). Dams supplying the City of Cape Town stand at an average of 46.4% (2018: 20.5%). Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning MEC in the Western Cape, Anton Bredell says the situation remains as predicted ahead of the winter season.

“We have been getting some rain across large parts of the province in recent weeks but not enough to make a meaningful difference just yet. We are expecting more rain in the coming weeks and months as the regular winter rainfall period kicks in.”

Bredell has cautioned communities across the province to be proactive and to prepare for the colder and wetter months to come.

“In addition, the public is advised to contact their closest disaster management centre as quickly as possible should an emergency occur. The easiest number to remember to call in an emergency is 112,” he said.

In case of emergency other relevant numbers to call are:

Cape Winelands Municipality: 021 888 5837

021 888 5837 Eden District: 044 805 5071

044 805 5071 Central Karoo: 023 414 2603

West Coast: 022 433 8700

022 433 8700 Overberg: 028 271 8111

028 271 8111 City of Cape Town: 107 landline or 021 480 7700

Major Dam statistics

Voëlvlei dam – 56.9% full this week (2018: 14.2%. Last week: 57.5%)

Bergriver Dam 67.3% full this week (2018: 36.9%. Last week: 67.6%).

Theewaterskloof dam – 36.3% full this week (2018: 11%. Last week: 36.6%)

Clanwilliam Dam 11.9%. (2018: 5%. Last week: 13.2%)

