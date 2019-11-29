Everything you need to know to be safe at the Festive Lights Switch-On









Thousands of people filled the Grand Parade and Adderley Street to witness the annual switching on of the festive lights. Picture: David Ritchie/African News Agency(ANA) Cape Town - With the much-anticipated annual Festive Lights Switch On event happening on Sunday, the City has alerted residents of measures that will be in place to ensure public safety.

The flagship event attracts an estimated 80 000+ people each year. The switching on of the lights at 20:30 is preceded by a free concert featuring a range of entertainers, as well as a video mapping display and a laser show.

Last year police launched an investigation into the deaths of two people after the festivities at the annual switching on of the festive lights at the weekend. Also, Rook Cycles on Long Street was looted after the festive lights switch-on last year.





The City revealed some of the public safety measures that will be implemented on the day of the event :

Queue chutes at strategic points around the Grand Parade to facilitate entry and exit and manage access control

Random searches to check for prohibited items

Three temporary medical clinics

Installation of temporary water points on the Grand Parade

Ablution facilities on the Grand Parade and surrounds

Designated viewing area for persons with disabilities and access to ablutions, parking, entrances and exits

The Kid Smart Project which provides smart wristbands for children with their parents’ contact details

A Venue Operations Centre comprising City, SAPS and other relevant role players

Deployment of Law Enforcement, Metro Police and Traffic Officers within the event footprint and surrounds

CCTV monitoring of the event footprint

A train service departing at 23:00 from Cape Town to Bellville via Mutual, Forward journey & return via Lavistown

A train service departing at 23:00 on the Retreat line via Cape Flats - all stations

A waste plan will be activated to minimise the need for post-event clean up, but the public is urged to set an example and dispose of their waste properly by using receptacles provided or taking it home for disposal

A number of road closures will be effected on the day of the event, but also in the days leading up to it. Details are available here: http://resource.capetown.gov.za/cityassets/Media%20Centre%20Assets/FESTIVE%20LIGHTS%202019%20-%20ROAD%20CLOSURE%20AD%20(109%20X%20210)%20ENGLISH.pdf





"This event is extremely popular, just judging by the size of the crowds in years gone by. The City is committed to ensuring that everyone has a good time in a safe environment. The event is family-friendly, and we do everything possible to ensure that it is an enjoyable day out for everyone, but we also appeal to those attending to be vigilant and to keep an eye on their personal possessions," said Mayco Member for Safety and Security, JP Smith .





"The public safety measures that we are putting in place are par for the course for all major events and will be in place pre, during and post the event. We have established a reputation as a leading events destination. What sets the switching on of the Festive Lights apart is that it is a quality event that is free to all, which makes it accessible to all communities.





"A word of caution to anyone looking to exploit the situation for criminal gain - we will not hesitate to act against anyone who engages in anti-social behaviour on the day."

