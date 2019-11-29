Cape Town - With the much-anticipated annual Festive Lights Switch On event happening on Sunday, the City has alerted residents of measures that will be in place to ensure public safety.
The flagship event attracts an estimated 80 000+ people each year. The switching on of the lights at 20:30 is preceded by a free concert featuring a range of entertainers, as well as a video mapping display and a laser show.
Last year police launched an investigation into the deaths of two people after the festivities at the annual switching on of the festive lights at the weekend. Also, Rook Cycles on Long Street was looted after the festive lights switch-on last year.