Her bizarre request was made in the circuit court in Oudtshoorn sitting as the Western Cape High court on Friday shorty after the conviction of Titus and her co-accused Justice Mooi.
The court found that the murder of Titus’ husband, SANDF staff sergeant Preston Titus, in December 2017 was premeditated and cold blooded. Titus fed her husband something to make him fall asleep, opened the back door for the hitmen, and led them to her husband’s bedroom where he was repeatedly stabbed and bludgeoned to death with a hammer.
Titus, who was out on R30000 bail, also claimed there were exceptional circumstances that warranted extending her bail. She informed the court that she had been with diagnosed TB and her mother with cancer.
Prosecutor Christenus van der Vijver said: “There is nothing exceptional in the circumstances. It is ironic that the accused is now concerned about the wellbeing of their children. Why didn’t she think about that when she killed their father?”