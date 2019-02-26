Officer Marthin Le Roux takes Maggie Titus to the police holding cells after she was arrested. Picture: Hein Coetzee/Supplied

Cape Town - The trial of former ANC councillor Magdalene Titus, implicated in the murder of her husband, Preston Titus, in Oudtshoorn has started in the High Court sitting in Oudtshoorn. Titus, her friend Natasha Stuurman, alleged hired killer, Justice Mooi and Masithembe January are facing charges of murder and defeating the ends of justice.

The trial started with an inspection in loco, ordered by Judge Nolwazi Boqwana, at the military base where Preston was murdered.

His body was discovered by his daughter on December 1, 2017, with multiple stab wounds. The daughter, following a night out, returned home at around midnight.

When she tried to get her father to open for her there was no response. She tried to get hold of him on his cellphone, could hear the phone ring, but got no answer. Preston’s body was found with multiple stab wounds to the back, arm and under his chin.

Titus and Stuurman were implicated by convicted murderer Sixabiso Klip, who in his plea and sentence agreement detailed how the military base murder was planned. Klip was Magdalene’s driver at the time.

Titus was granted R30 000 bail, Stuurman R15 000 bail and January bail of R10 000.

According to Klip’s plea, Titus was involved in an extramarital affair and offered to pay R30 000 to her husband’s killers.

The court papers alleged Mooi and a man known as Vusumzi travelled from Port Elizabeth to Oudtshoorn to carry out the murder. While in Oudtshoorn they stayed at Stuurman’s home where meetings with Titus were held.

Klip said the initial arrangement was for the two travellers to bring guns, instead they brought knives and brake fluid, which angered Titus. “Maggie (referring to Titus) wanted to know how many drops she must put in the husband’s drink,” said Klip in his plea.

The second plan was then to drug Preston with sleeping tablets in his food. The assassins would then arrive and execute the crime.

At some point it is alleged Magdalene called the alleged killers informing them that Preston was alone at home.

Mooi and Vusumzi went into the house at the military base, while Klip remained in the car. Klip said Mooi returned with bloody trousers, about 20 minutes later.

The trial continues today.

